Glenrothes performance of Oklahoma! is a musical delight

From the first strains of the orchestra and first glimpse of the stage, there was a feeling that this Glenrothes Amateur Musical Association performance was going to be special.

Led by exceptional principal performers, the cast of 60 take us on an emotional journey with some of the finest songs ever written for the stage.

With a Rodgers & Hammerstein score including classics like Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin’ Surrey With The Fringe On The Top, Many A New Day, Out Of My Dreams and, of course, Oklahoma!, it could hardly fail.

It’s a feast of colour, movement and glorious sound that sent the Tuesday night audience home smiling.

Newcomers to GAMA, Colin Sutherland and Helen Knowles-Venters excel as Curly and Laurey with voices and characterisations worthy of the West End.

People Will Say We’re In Love is performed with such skill as to make this challenging song look and sound easy.

Andrew Doig returns to play the comic role of Will Parker and builds on his triumph in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels last year.

Lauren Smith plays the object of his affections, Ado Annie, a girl who “cain’t say no”. Her comedic timing, facial expressions and voice bring the role to life.

GAMA Youth should be pleased to see one its protégés, Matthew Bain, excel in his first major senior role as Ali Hakim.

A surprise, to this reviewer at least, is Craig Spence.

Well known for his comedy and ‘nice guy’ roles, he becomes a menacing, dangerous Jud Fry.

His scene with Curly in the smokehouse is an amazing blend of suspense and comedy.

Also deserving of great praise is Diane White who, especially as an actress, has become a great asset to the company. She plays a tender, wily and wonderfully wise Aunt Eller.

The strength of any amateur musical company is shown in the quality of the supporting principal roles and company.

GAMA is very well served by a mixture of familiar faces and newcomers, truly at their best in this performance.

Ensemble numbers like Kansas City and The Farmer And The Cowman abound with energetic yet disciplined singing and movement.

The Dream Ballet is a tour de force for the orchestra and every member of the company contributes to make this a magical scene.

It’s obvious that the production team of Gerry Duffy (Director), Gillian Haycock (Musical Director), Lorna Lewis (Choreographer), Robbie King (Accompanist) and Hannah Woolley (Stage Manager) have worked incredibly hard and with great affection for the material to really present it at its best. Congratulations to all.

Oklahoma! runs at the Rothes Halls every night until Saturday, September 29, when there is also a matinee performance.

A limited number of tickets are still available at the Rothes Halls Box Office (01592 611101) or go online at www.onfife.com.