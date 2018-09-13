Glenrothes show for wildlife photographer Doug Allan

Multi-award winning wildlife photographer Doug Allan will present ‘Wild Images, Wild Life’ at Rothes Halls in Glenrothes next month.

This is a brand new show on October 6 from the cameraman whose TV credits include Blue Planet, Planet Earth, Life, Human Planet, Ocean Giants and Frozen Planet.

It promises to be an evening of behind the scenes stories with highlights from the most challenging assignments of his 35 years filming wildlife in the remotest places on Earth.

For tickets visit www.onfife.com