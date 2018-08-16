Glenrothes woman’s art featured in Help for Heroes exhibition

The wife of an injured veteran from Glenrothes has had her work showcased in a creative exhibition in London this week.

Julie Martin-Davy (39) is one of 80 wounded, injured and sick veterans or their carers to have their work featured at the Help for Heroes Creative Force exhibition at the Mall Galleries.

Her husband Mark was injured in 2009 on a training exercise with the Signal Regiment, suffering lower spinal damage which has left him in constant pain and needing the use of a wheelchair.

Julie, who studied graphic design at Fife College, uses art as a respite.

She said: “I did dabble in art over the years but, once he was injured, I didn’t have time.

“However, the training I had at college has stayed with me and I still have an eye for things. When Mark is having a bad day, it drags me down too, but I have to stay positive and cheerful for him, which is exhausting and I feel trapped in the house because I can’t leave him there on his own.

“I have created an art room in the house where I shut myself away with a cup of tea and concentrate on the piece of paper in front of me – it takes my mind off everything.”

Julie was inspired to get back into art again after taking part in the Help for Heroes Christmas card competition.

When at college, Julie had dreamed up being an illustrator for children’s books.

Her watercolours of animals demonstrate how good her work would be for that market.

Thanks to the Creative Force exhibition, which runs until August 19, those supported by Help for Heroes can share their inspiring stories with the public and demonstrate how creative activity helps in their recovery.

In the last 10 years, military charity Help for Heroes has supported more than 19,000 wounded injured and sick service personnel, veterans and their families to find new direction, new passions and empower them to create new lives for themselves.