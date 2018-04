The Dance Club of the University of St Andrews will be holding a 50th anniversary show at the Byre Theatre.

The show, featuring at the theatre between April 30 and May 1, will feature the award-winning Blue Angels as well as Highland Fusion and special guests.

Tickets are on sale at £8.

More info can be found at www.byretheatre.com/events/dance-society-spring-gala-50th-anniversary-show