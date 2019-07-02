Happy Monday’s Shaun Ryder in conversation at Fife venue

You wait for ages to see Shaun Ryder in Fife ... and then has two gigs inside four weeks!

The frontman of the Happy Mondays brings his band – complete with Bez and and his freaky dancing – to the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, for a night of ’80s Madchester music on October 25.

But Ryder is also doing a rare ‘evening with’ show at PJ Molloys, just along the road from the theatre, on September 6.

He will be on stage talking about life on the road with the Mondays – or , at least, the bits they can all remember – and telling more than a few stories about his other venture, Black Grape, which ought to thrill fans.

It’s a huge coup for the Dunfermline venue, and the gig is sure to be a quick sell-out.

Check the venue’s Facebook page for details.