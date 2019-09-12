Harry Potter improv show comes to Fife theatre

Harry Potter fans can check out a new improv show based on the wee wizard.

Spontaneous Potter comes to the Byre Theatre, St Andrews on Saturday, October 5, fresh from a successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The group behind the show create a Potter-themed comedy story based on the audience’s suggestion. Throw in some live music and you have the recipe for a great night out, and something different top appeal to fans of JK Rowling’s famous character.

The show enjoyed good critical reviews and ratings during its Fringe run.

The Spontaneous Players are an Edinburgh based group formed in 2015.

It started out doing improv shows based on Sherlock Holmes before moving into the world of muggles.

They have performed regular sell-out shows in Edinburgh, toured all across the UK, and, in 2018, won the Scottish Comedy Award for Best Variety.

Ticket info HERE www.byretheare.com