Harry Potter-themed murder mystery event taking place in Fife

A Harry Potter themed murder mystery takes place at Rothes Halls in Glenrothes next week.

Those attending Wizarding School on Saturday, May 5 at the Rothes Halls in Glenrothes will be going undercover at a meeting of the newly reinstated DA.

Aspiring wizards from each of the four houses are present, learning to defend themselves in the face of rumours about dark wizards being whispered amongst the faculty.

Something is amiss and when someone turns up dead it takes someone who knows a Gryphon from a Hippogyph to solve it!

The event takes place at 7.30pm.

Click here to for more info and to book - tickets are priced at £15 (booking fee applies) and guests must be aged 21 and over.