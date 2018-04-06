Have a wonderful (to)night at Classic Clapton Fife tribute show

Fans of Eric Clapton are in for a treat next week when a special tribute show comes to town.

Mike Hall and Adam Howells are members of Classic Clapton, the world’s number one Clapton tribute band, will perform a rare acoustic concert at The Green Hotel, The Muirs, Kinross on Thursday, April 12.

Mike and Adam will be on stage at approximately 8pm and will perform two 60 minute sets of legendary songs from the guitar maestro.

This will be their sixth appearance at the venue.

Their first unplugged show in March 2017 was a great success.

This is based around Slowhand’s multi-million selling album “Eric Clapton / unplugged” - Eric’s best-selling album, winning numerous Grammies and being responsible for his resurgence as a world superstar in the 90’s.