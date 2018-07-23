Here’s how to spot a Fife firm’s props in the new Mamma Mia movie

The team at Cupar vintage specialists Scaramanga are feeling like dancing queens after 29 of their products were used in the new film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

The new role for the Cupar vintage specialist’s products came about when props buyers for the movie made owner Carl Morenikeji’s phone ring ring in September last year to say ‘gimme gimme gimme’ 13 blue-glass metal lanterns.

They later came back with more money money money for extra lanterns and added an extra-large vintage brass padlock plus a large hasp and staple to the order.

The lanterns were hung in the branches of an olive tree in the villa’s courtyard in an evening party scene which features Cher arriving and singing Fernando, shot at Shepperton Studios late last year.

Similar vintage and antique padlocks supplied by Scaramanga were used in Paddington 2, The Hobbit, Pan and Celebrity Big Brother 2016.

Speaking about the firm’s latest movie success, Mr Morenikeji said: “We’re head over heels to have our products in eight major movies in just six years.

“When I founded Scaramanga 12 years ago and named it after a Bond movie character (Christopher Lee’s assassin in The Man With The Golden Gun), it would have seemed a dream to become the first-choice supplier for so many leading movie props buyers.”