Here’s what’s on in Fife - June 28

Music

Thursday, june 28

Open mic and talent night, The Greenside Venue, Leslie.

Open Mic Night, The Tipsy Cow, Kirkcaldy on June 28

Friday, June 29

No1Sun, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy

The Dugz Bawz at Charley’s, Kirkcaldy.

Saturday, June 30

Project 6, Novar Bar, Kirkcaldy.

Streets Ahead, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy.Mix & Match, Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy

Sunday, July 1

Lionel Richie Tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy.

Jay Silver at the Railway Club, Kirkcaldy

Looking ahead...

Open Mic and talent night, The Greenside Venue, The Greenside Hotel, Leslie on July 5

The Dugz Bawz at the Peacock Rally, Civil Service Club, Rosyth, on July 6.

Suited and Booted, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on July 7.

Hi Jack at the Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy, on July 7.

Backchat, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on July 7.

Kerry, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy, July 7.

Open Mic afternoon hosted by Open Mic Kinglassie, Miners Welfare Institute, Kinglassie on July 8

Simply Rod at the Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy, on July 8

The Beat, with Dave Wakeling, are at PJ Molloys, Dunfermline, on July 12.

2 Pure Sound , KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on July 14.

Cornfield Chase supported by The Von Zillaz, Messed Up Youth and Minches, The Greenside Venue, The Greenside Hotel on July 14

Feeva, Tamla Motown tribute act, are at the CISWO, Glenrothes, on July 14.

Retro at the Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy, on July 15.

Open Mic and Talent Night, The Greenside Venue, The Greenside Hotel, Leslie on July 19

Beatleboots, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on July 21.

Moni at the Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy, on July 21.

Just One And Other, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on July 21.

Fantasyat the Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy, on July 22.

Open Mic Night hosted by Open Mic Kirkcaldy, The Tipsy Cow, Kirkcaldy on July 26

Open Mic Night hosted by Open Mic Burntisland, Potter About Cafe, Burntisland on July 27

Suited and Booted, The Gunners, Kirkcaldy on July 28.

No1Sun, The Otters Head, Glenrothes on July 28.

Latitude56, Weavers, Kirkcaldy on July 28.

Silverburn Festival – Root System, The Catch 22s, Break The Butterfly, Healthy Minds Collapse, Oskar Braves, Saus & The Secret Soulmates, Burn The Maps, Gentlemen Jackals, Blind Summit, Sirens, Monsters on Movie Posters, Mark Frail, Luke McLaren, Splendid Suns and Robert Kilmurray, Silverburn Park, Leven on July 28.

China Blue 5 Blondes Tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on July 29.

No1Sun, The Penny Farthing, Kirkcaldy on July 29.

Silverburn Festival – Sauza Kings, Moonlight Zoo, Smokestacks, Crimedesk, Groucho Underdog, The Decrees, 13 Tombs, Buzzards of Babylon, Messed Up Youth, Amy Lou and the Marine Biologists, The Von Zillaz, Saus & Mandy, 3’s A Crowd, Stan Linen and The Jook Joints, Silverburn Park, Leven on July 29.

Crocodile Shoes, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on August 4.

Spotlight at the Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy, on August 4

Scotland Rocks, CISWO, Glenrothes, on August 5

Latitude56, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on August 11.

Little Big Sound, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on August 11.

Scoonie Brae at the Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy, on August 11

Greae and Dirty Dancing at the Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy, on August 12..

Live on the Links – The Signals, Troops of Tomorrow, Easy Ride, The Wizards of Progg, Tonka, The Jook Joints, Ray Kelly and the Bad Boys, Howling Al and Julia Marshall, Burntisland Links on August 11.

Hotel Caledonia CISWO, Glenrothes, on August 18.

Nothing Fancy, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on August 18.

Joe’s Band at the Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy, on August 18.

Rock the Rovers Weekender, Styx, Kirkcaldy on August 24-26.

Tempataions dancers at the Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy, on August 24.

Ocean Colour Scheme, PJ Molloy’s, Dunfermline on August 25.

Roll the Dice, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on August 25.

Tne Columbos at the Gunner Club, Kirkcaldy, on August 25.

Badness, CISWO, Glenrothes, on August 29

Cher/Shania Twain tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on September 2.

Heartbeat, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on September 30.

Dirty Harry, PJ Molloy’s, Dunfermline on October 27.

Complete Stone Roses, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on November 2.

Bad Manners, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on December 29.

BACKSTAGE AT THE GREEN HOTEL

www.mundellmusic.com

Aug 3-4. Roxy Magic; Sep 1. John Hackett Band; 6. Charlie Dore; 7-8. Creedence Clearwater Review; 9. Curved Air; 12. Man; 14. Elephant Sessions; 15. Gerry Jablonski; 16. Delta Moon; 20. Cara; 22. A Foreigners Journey; 23. Sinnerboy; Oct 12. Roddy Woomble; 17. Voodoo Room; 19-20. Skinny Molly; 21-22. Andy Fairweather Low; 25. Marrakesh Express; 26. The Muffin Men; 28. Maggie Bell and Dave Kelly.

Acoustic

KIRKCALDY ACOUSTIC MUSIC CLUB

All gigs at Polish Ex-serviceman’s Club, Forth Park Drive, Kirkcaldy

Theatre

ADAM SMITH THEATRE

Box Office (01592) 583302

www.onfife.com

June 30. Gillebride Macmillan; 30. Full Nelson; Jul 7. A Young Woman Who Lived in a Shoe; 13. The Stones; 14. The Bob Dylan Band; 14. Tae Sup Wi’ a Fifer – Carl Stone, Thomas McCarthy, Pictish Trail; 28. Elvis – Young and Beautiful; Aug 3. Much Ado About Nothing; 3. Acoustic Eagles; 9. The Phantom (Murder Mystery); 11. Wrong Jovi; 17. Counterfeit 70s; 18. Acoustic Mac; 24. Memento Mori; 25. Something in the Air – Spatz and Co; Aug 30-Sept 1. Ladyboys of Bangkok; Sep 8. Peter Pan and Captain Cook; 8.Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham; 14. Eva Cassidy ‘The Story’; 15. Oscar’s Amazing Space Adventure; 15. Sarah Jayne’s Dolly Tribute Show; 20. Filip Berneert and Enrique Simon; 29. Acoustic Sting; Oct 3. Brigitte Beratra;s Babelfish; 12. Dorec-A-Bella; 13. The Commitment Brothers; 19. Glitter and Grind Revue.

ROTHES HALLS

Box Office (01592) 611101

www.onfife.com

June 29. Simon Brett Band; 30. Solitaire Carpenters; Jul 6. The Doomed Groom (Murder Mystery); 13. Fastlove; 14. The UB40 Experience; 21. The Commitment Brothers; 27. Counterfeit 60s; 28. Middle of Summer (Murder Mystery); 28. The BeeGee’s Story - Nights on Broadway; 29. The Giant’s Loo Roll; Aug 3. Keepin It Country; 4. Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham; 18. Dougie Maclean; 25. Treasure Hunt; 25. 10CCLO; Sep 3. G4 Live; 7. Gillebride MacMillan; 15. The Highlander Fling; Oct 5. The Police Sting Show; 9. Leo Sayer; 12. Queen II; 27. Electric 80s.

CARNEGIE HALL

Box Office (01383) 602302

www.onfife.com

June 21-23. 29. The Rising; 30. The Straits UK; Jul 7. Acoustic Mac; 14. Fred Macaulay; 14. Oscar’s Amazing Space Adventure; 27. Mamma Mia Singalong; Aug 4. Glitter and Grind Revue; 11. The Scottish Pink Floyd; 25. Solid Gold 70s Show; 31. Sinatra and Me; Sep 1. Mata Hari Female Spy; 12. Jason Donovan; 15. Evergreen; 21. Alive and Kicking UK; 29. Bwani Junction; Oct 13. Queen II; 19. Glitter and Grind Revue; 19. Frankie’s Guys; 27. Guns or Roses..

LOCHGELLY CENTRE

Box Office (01592) 583303

boxoffice.lochgellyc@onfife.com

June 29. Through the Decades with Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly; 30. Lochgelly Youth – One Night Only; Jul 7. Captain Cauliflower and Marvin the Mischievious Moose; 7. The Establishment – Eton Mess; 7. Mrs Peacock’s Feathers (Murder Mystery); Aug 17. Jersey Notes; 18. Counterfeit 70s; 23-25. Lochgelly Youth – The Addams Family; Aug 31. Mata Hari Female Spy; Sep 15. Eva Cassidy ‘The Story’; 22. Oscar’s Amazing Space Adventure; 28. Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham.

ALHAMBRA THEATRE

Box Office (01383 740384 )

www.alhambradunfermline.co.uk

Jul 22. Sarah Millican; Aug 31. Quadrophenia Live; Sept 1. Some Guys Have All the Luck; 5. An Evening with Ant Middleton; 6. An Evening with Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne; 7. Wannabe – The Spice Girls Show; 8. 51 Shades of Maggie; 22. Trextasy; 29. A Country Night in Nashville; Oct 3-6. West Side Story; 12. An Audience With Simon Reeve; 13. Girls Night Oot; 17-18. Dinosaur World: Live; 19. The Russian National Ballet presents Swan Lake; 26. Nathan Carter; 27. Jason Byrne; Nov 2. Fast Love – A Tribute to George Michael; 3. Jason Manford - Muddle Class; 10-11. Peppa Pig’s Adventure; 15. The Proclaimers; 17. The Dolls; 18. Bowie Experience – The Golden Years Tour; 23. Daniel Sloss; 24. Lets Hang On –The Music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Cinema

ADAM SMITH THEATRE

Jun 28. Darkest Hour (12A), 11:00 (subtitled), 19:30

Kino Glenrothes

Show Dogs 2D

Fri-Thurs 1.00, 3.10

The First Purge (15)

Wed-Thurs 8.30

Solo: A Star Wars Story(12A) Fri-Tues 7.45 Wed-Thurs 5.15

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Fri-Thurs1.15, 4.30, 7.45

Ocean’s s 8 (12A) Fri-Tues

5.15, 8.15; Wed-Thurs 8.15

Patrick (PG) Fri-Thurs 1.00, 3.30, 6.00P.

ODEON DUNFERMLINE

A Wrinkle In Time 2D (PG) Sat-Thurs 10:15

Adrift (12A) Fri-Tues 12:40, 3:10 5:40, 8:10; Wed 12:30, 3:00, 5:30, 8:00; Thur 12:00, 3:00, 5:30, 800

Book Club (12A) Fri-Sun 3:45

Deadpool 2 (15) Fri-Tues 8:20; Wed 9:30

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (12A)Thu 7:20

Hereditary (15) Fri-Thurs 6:10, 9:00

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (12A) Fri 11:30, 1:00, 2:30, 4:00, 5:30, 7:00, 8:30; Sat-Tues 10:00, 11:30, 1:00, 2:30, 4:00, 5:30, 7:00, 8:30; Wed 11:20, 1:00, 2:20, 4:00. 5:20, 7:00, 8:20; Thurs 11:20, 1:00, 2:20, 4:00, 5:20, 7:00, 8:20

Ocean’s 8 (12A) Fri 12:50, 2:30, 3:20, 5:10, 6:10, 7:50, 8:50; Sat-Tues 11:50, 12:50, 2:30, 3:20, 5:10, 6:10, 7:50, 8:50; Wed 12:20, 3:00, 4:30, 5:40, 7:30, 8:30; Thurs 12:20, 3:00, 4:30, 5:40, 8:30

Patrick (PG) Fri, 1:00, 6:00; Sat-Thurs 10:30, 1:00, 6:00

Sherlock Gnomes 2D Fri 1:15, Sat-Sun 10:45, 1:15; Mon-Thurs 10:45, 1:15, 3:45

Show Dogs (PG) Sat-Thurs 10:20

Sicario 2: Soldado (15) Fri-Tues 12:00,2:50, 5:50, 7:40, 8:40; Wed 12:00, 2:50, 5:50, 8:40; Thurs 12:00, 2:50, 5:50, 8:40

Solo: A Star Wars Story 2D (12A) Fri-Tues 1:40, 4:40; Wed -Thurs 1:30

Tag (15) Fri 1:30, 4:00, 6:30, 9:00; Sat-Thurs 11:00, 1:30, 4:00, 6:30, 9:00

The First Purge (15) Wed 1:50, 4:20, 4:50, 8:20; Thurs 1:50, 4:20, 6:50, 9:15

The Leisure Seeker (15) Wed 11:00

Whitney (TBC) Thurs 820

The Greatest Showman (PG) Sat-Thurs 10.00

