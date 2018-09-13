Here’s what the weather will be like for Kirkcaldy’s Beach Highland Games on Saturday

It looks set to be a dry and bright day for Kirkcaldy’s Beach Highland Games on Saturday.
The latest forecast predicts light cloud cover with sunny spells for most of the day, with only a moderate breeze to cool the temperature.
Rain is expected later on Saturday but not until well after the Games finish at 3pm.
Temperatures should reach a high of 15 degrees in the early afternoon.
The Games take place on the beach opposite the Mercat Shopping Centre, and start at 10am.
