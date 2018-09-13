Here’s what the weather will be like for Kirkcaldy’s Beach Highland Games on Saturday

It looks set to be a dry and bright day for Kirkcaldy’s Beach Highland Games on Saturday.

The latest forecast predicts light cloud cover with sunny spells for most of the day, with only a moderate breeze to cool the temperature.

Pic: BBC Weather

Rain is expected later on Saturday but not until well after the Games finish at 3pm.

Temperatures should reach a high of 15 degrees in the early afternoon.

The Games take place on the beach opposite the Mercat Shopping Centre, and start at 10am.

The Beach Highland Games are expected to attract a big crowd to Kirkcaldy prom. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

