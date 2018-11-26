Here’s when tickets go on sale for Raith Rovers Hall of Fame 2019

Tickets for the 2019 Raith Rovers Hall of Fame show go on sale this weekend.

And they are expected to be snapped up within hours.

The show, which will take place on Monday, November 11, has become one of the fastest selling events at the Adam Smith Theatre.

Ticket prices have been held at £30 plus a limited number of £60 VIP seats, and they go on sale at 10.00 am on Saturday (December 1) from the theatre’s box office.

They are limited to four per person and there is no online sale.

The show has become a huge success since first launching in 2012.

Since then a host of Raith Rovers’ legends have been inducted, and a number of star guests have graced the stage on the night - from Jeff Stelling to Harry Redknapp who is currently taking part in I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here on ITV.

Details on the 2019 inductees and the VIPs won’t be announced until much later next year, but the event is now so popular it will sell out before any names have been unveiled.

John Greer, one of the organisers, expects brisk business at the box office this weekend.

“We have already been inundated with requests for news of when tickets will go on sale, so we are expecting them to sell very quickly.

“Every show has sold out, and 2019 will be no exception.”

John said the feedback to this year’s big night had been hugely positive with guests speakers, Robbie Savage and Dean Saunders going down a storm, and the mix of inductees was also a huge hit.

“It was a great night,” he said.

“It was the first show hosted by Grant Stott, and he did a fantastic job - the night went incredibly well, and everyone really enjoyed it.”

The 2019 Hall of Fame will mark a change behind the scenes with founding co-organisers Willie MacGregor, of MacGregor Solicitors, and Allan Crow, editor of the Fife Free Press, standing down after seven years.

Both will continue to support the event, with new faces already on board to begin planning the show early in the new year.