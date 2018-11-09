Hill of Tarvit’s Great Hall set to host great music

This November, the National Trust for Scotland’s Hill of Tarvit Mansion plays host to musical entertainment with a twist.

Following the success of the outdoor theatre events at Hill of Tarvit during the summer, the property’s indoor season kicks off this Saturday, November 10, with a concert performance by Quartet, who will present a fantastic mixture of music from the Great American Songbook and some all-time musical and operetta favourites in the Mansion’s atmospheric Great Hall.

Then on Sunday, November 18, Hill of Tarvit hosts the first of a series of Jazz Brunches which will take place throughout the winter months. These events are sure to help beat the winter blues and promise to provide a mixture of good food, relaxing atmosphere and beautiful easy listening background Jazz, performed by members of the Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra.

Geraldine Graf, hospitality and events manager, said: “Both Quartet and Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra will be performing in our spectacular Great Hall – the surroundings and acoustics of which are perfect for events of this kind.”

To book ticket for these events, go to www.nts.org.uk/hilloftarvit