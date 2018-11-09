Hill of Tarvit’s Great Hall set to host great music

The Great Hall at Hill of Tarvit Mansion will be hosting two special musical events.
The Great Hall at Hill of Tarvit Mansion will be hosting two special musical events.

This November, the National Trust for Scotland’s Hill of Tarvit Mansion plays host to musical entertainment with a twist.

Following the success of the outdoor theatre events at Hill of Tarvit during the summer, the property’s indoor season kicks off this Saturday, November 10, with a concert performance by Quartet, who will present a fantastic mixture of music from the Great American Songbook and some all-time musical and operetta favourites in the Mansion’s atmospheric Great Hall.

Then on Sunday, November 18, Hill of Tarvit hosts the first of a series of Jazz Brunches which will take place throughout the winter months. These events are sure to help beat the winter blues and promise to provide a mixture of good food, relaxing atmosphere and beautiful easy listening background Jazz, performed by members of the Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra.

Geraldine Graf, hospitality and events manager, said: “Both Quartet and Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra will be performing in our spectacular Great Hall – the surroundings and acoustics of which are perfect for events of this kind.”

To book ticket for these events, go to www.nts.org.uk/hilloftarvit