History fair returns to Fife

A day of medieval re-enactments, music, tournaments and more is promised when the 24th annual Beltaine Fair is held in St Andrews this weekend.

The event will be hosted by the Shire of Caer Caledon, a medieval re-enactment society associated with the University of St Andrews.

The fair will feature entertainment for all the family, with living history displays of several historical periods by re-enactment groups, performances of medieval music, combat demonstrations and tournaments.

The free fair will be running on Saturday, between 10am-4pm, on the front lawn of Madras College on South Street.

The fair has been a part of the town since 1994, one year after the formation of the Shire of Caer Caledon.

The group also hosts four medieval feasts per year.