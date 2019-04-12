Hit musical is coming to Fife

My Left/Right Foot: The Musical, an uproarious musical satire from Birds of Paradise – Scotland’s only disability-led theatre company – and the National Theatre of Scotland, is returning to the stage this year and will take in Fife as part of its tour.

Written and directed by BOP’s artistic director, Robert Softley-Gale, the show was a smash hit on its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe, winning a Fringe First Award and a Herald Angel as well as a tranche of five-star reviews throughout its sold-out run.

The 2019 tour will feature new cast members in an expanded version of the musical, including brand-new songs from Richard Thomas (Jerry Springer: The Opera) and director Robert Softley Gale, when the cast take to the stage at the Alhambra Thaetre in Dunfermline on Thursday and Friday, April 25-26.

The local am-dram society is under pressure to comply with the equalities agenda. The members come up with a cunning plan to create a gripping show starring ‘the disabled’.

What could be better than the Oscar-winning ‘My Left Foot’? The only snag is they’re having real trouble finding any disabled actors – but that never stopped Daniel Day-Lewis!

Taking as a starting point the representation of Irish author Christy Brown in the 1989 award-winning film My Left Foot, which was inspired by his memoir of an early life with cerebral palsy, the production is a smart and raucously funny take on the politics of disability and representation.

It explores and challenges the portrayal of disabled people in theatre and film and asks important questions about who gets to play disabled characters on stage.

The production was originally supported by Bobath Scotland, which provides specialist therapy to those living with cerebral palsy (CP) in Scotland, and performances will have an integrated BSL performer, captions and verbal description.

In addition to this year’s revival of My Left/Right Foot: The Musical, other creative work BOP is touring in 2019 includes “____ is where the heart is”, a small-scale show as part of The Touring Networks BRAW project that will tour rural Scottish communities in July and a

production in Edinburgh during August.

Tickets for My Left/Right Foot: The Musical cost £10-£12 and are available from www.alhambradunfermline.com or by calling 01383 740384.