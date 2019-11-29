Hollywood star Dougray Scott visits new live venue in Kirkcaldy

Kirkcaldy’s newest live venue has been given the Hollywood seal of approval.

Mission Impossible and Desperate Housewives star Dougray Scott dropped in to the Kings Live Lounge last week and declared himself impressed with how the project is shaping up.

He was accompanied by his sister Delphine and shown round the new Esplanade venue by events and community engagement manager, Stephen Barbour and shared in the excitement of what’s already going on and in what’s to come, with plans to open the former ABC Cinema building as its former original self, Scotland’s oldest and largest Kings Theatre.

Dougray gave praise to the project and said how it was “fantastic” to see and hear of the work done by volunteers and supported by local businesses, like the Wee Carpet Shop, Granite Systems and many others.

Stephen said: “After I told him about the programme of events and the community use spaces programme for 2020, he said that such a creative hub and entertainment space in the Lang Toun was long overdue and that along with the team, this is the catalyst for more positive change and use of spaces, especially in the town centre.

“We want other businesses to see that although at the moment our entrance is on the Esplanade, we are still very much part of the High Street and Merchants Quarter, where we want to support and increase numbers like all the other small businesses do in the area. “Dougray left, saying he would definitely return, and he can’t wait to see performances inside our new Live Room.

“He also gave praise to Lauren Beaumont from LB Performance Workshops, for her vision and new ideas in children’s drama classes and may even return to watch the kids’ show.

“He said it may become his new haunt!”

You may also be interested in:

SNP axe Kirkcaldy candidate after alleged anti-Semitism claims

Unequivocal apology from axed SNP candidate

Action on parking on busy Kirkcaldy road

The actor’s visit coincided with one of the singers at the venue’s acoustic evening putting on such an impressive performance that Stephen, who has his own management company and already has rising star Emily Middlemass on his roster, signed her up straight away.

“She’s called Julia Rose, a 17-year-old from Kinghorn, and she just blew my mind,” he said, “it was unbelievable.

“I’ve been sharing a video with some of my contacts in the industry and the response has been huge, so I signed her on a five year contract.

“Her voice is incredible and her songwriting is years ahead of her age. She does covers too but not the usual you would expect. She’s not scared to do something different.”

Stephen says the acoustic nights are a great opportunity for local talent.

“We have young people coming in and performing so this shows that there is a chance for them.

“Of course not everybody is going to get signed, it doesn’t work like that, but you just never know who is going to be in here.”

• Go to Julia Rose Music on Facebook.