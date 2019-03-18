How to get tickets to recording of BBC’s Breaking The News at Fife theatre

It isn’t often you get an opportunity to sit in the audience and watch a show being recorded for television in Fife.

So, it’s well worth applying for tickets to a recording of Breaking The News which is being held at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on Thursday, April 4.

The topical news quiz has been a mainstay of BBC Radio Scotland for the past 12 years and recently made the switch to TV.

It is hosted by Des Clarke, and features panels made up of comedians and commentators who take a satirical look at the week’s headlines.

Fancy being in the audience?

The ballot is open for tickets.

If you haven’t been to a BBC show before, you need to go online and apply for a maximum of two seats.

They are then handed out on a first come, first served basis, and they often distribute more tickets than there are seats to fill any gaps caused by no-shows.

It’s an early start too - recording begins at 4.00pm, but the good news is it’s great fun to see how it is all put together, and the show itself is hugely entertaining.

While details of the panellists have yet to be announced, the ticket ballot is now underway, so get your name in the (online) hat.

Ticket details are HERE https://ssl.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows/breaking_the_news_febmar19/apply

