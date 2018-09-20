Humour and songs from Irish music star at Crail Folk Club

Big star of Irish music Colum Sands will be the guest of Crail Folk Club at Crail Town Hall on Thursday, September 27.

Colum has performed in over 30 countries around the world, confirming the universal appeal for the songs and stories which he sings and tells, often with humorous details of life.

A member of the internationally renowned Sands family from County Down, Colum established his reputation as a songwriter with the release of his first solo album, Unapproved Road, in 1981.

Songs like Whatever you Say, Say Nothing and Almost Every Circumstance were soon in the repertoire of artists from Billy Connolly to Maddy Prior and June Tabor.

The night’s entertainment at Crail Town Hall starts at 8pm.

For more on Crail Folk Club, see the Crail Folk Club website