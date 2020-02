A hypnotism show is being staged in Kirkcaldy in aid of CHAS.

It features the Tartan Trancer and takes place at the Kings Live Lounge on Friday February 29.

The performer is giving his time for free with all proceeds going to Children’s Hospices Across Scotland.

Tickets, priced £12, are available from the venue on HERE https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-tartan-trancer-in-aid-of-chas-tickets-88872609367