Ian Rankin set for Kirkcaldy book store appearance

Ian Rankin makes a welcome return to Kirkcaldy as he launches the paperback edition of his latest Rebus novel.

The Cardenden born author is at Waterstones in the High Street on Friday, May 31.

He’ll be talking about his new novel, In A House Of Lies’ – the 23rd to feature John Rebus.

You may also be interested in:

Video - Kirkcaldy shop advert goes viral

How Fife voted in first ever Scottish Parliament elections in 1999

Councillors call for report to decommission Mossmorran

Rankin’s famous cop may have retired and his health may be starting to fail, but he remains very much tuned into major incidents.

When he hears media reports of as of the body of a private investigator being found in a car, he ties it with a botched missing person inquiry from 2006, and is quickly embroiled in the case.

The author’s appearance at Waterstones is likely to sell out quickly – tickets can be obtained from the shop on its Facebook page HERE https://www.facebook.com/waterstoneskdy/