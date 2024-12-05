I'm a Celebrity 2024 winner: Danny Jones named favourite in latest bookies odds - as Coleen Rooney slides

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 5th Dec 2024, 16:21 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 16:22 BST

The odds have shifted once again 🕷

McFly star Danny Jones has reclaimed his title as the favourite to win I’m a Celebrity. He had been usurped by Coleen Rooney earlier this week - for the first time since the show started in November.

However after the golden ticket challenge on Wednesday (December 4) night, Danny has surged in the betting markets. He is once again the favourite to win the ITV show on the weekend.

Oddschecker has issued the latest odds ahead of Thursday’s (December 5) episode. While one star has been named the favourite to be eliminated - after a brief reprieve.

If you are planning to bet on I’m a Celebrity, please make sure you gamble responsibly. Visit Gamble Aware for more information.

The Loose Woman star was the first celebrity to be sent home. She was voted out by the public on Friday November 29.

1. Jane Moore - eliminated

The Loose Woman star was the first celebrity to be sent home. She was voted out by the public on Friday November 29. | ITV Photo: ITV

The Radio presenter became the second celeb to leave the jungle on Sunday December 1. He was eliminated in the second public vote.

2. Dean McCullough - eliminated

The Radio presenter became the second celeb to leave the jungle on Sunday December 1. He was eliminated in the second public vote. | ITV Photo: ITV

The N-Dubz singer and former X-Factor judge was once a favourite to make it all the way to the final. However she became the third contestant to go home in the public vote on Monday December 2.

3. Tulisa Contostavlos - eliminated

The N-Dubz singer and former X-Factor judge was once a favourite to make it all the way to the final. However she became the third contestant to go home in the public vote on Monday December 2. | ITV Photo: ITV

Melvin was the fourth celebrity to be sent home. His departure was announced on Tuesday December 3 after the latest public vote.

4. Melvin Odoom - eliminated

Melvin was the fourth celebrity to be sent home. His departure was announced on Tuesday December 3 after the latest public vote. | ITV Photo: ITV

