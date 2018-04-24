In pictures: ‘9 to 5 the musical’ by Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society

It’s enough to drive you crazy if you let it – that’s what they say about working nine to five, but this local musical production won’t drive you crazy, it’ll just have you dancing in your seat.

Members of Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society (KAOS) are currently treading the boards at the Adam Smith Theatre with their latest production, ‘9 to 5 The Musical’.

The local company’s production of the upbeat, high energy show from country and western queen Dolly Parton starts tonight (Tuesday) and runs at the Kirkcaldy venue until Saturday.

Audiences are invited to leave the daily grind behind for a few hours and join the cast some fun with this hilarious tale of friendship, gossip and revenge.

Three unlikely female friends are pushed to boiling point by their sexist, egotistical, lying, bigot of a boss – Franklin Hart, Jr, played by Charlie Sinclair – devise a plan to get even.

The trio – Judy Bernly, played by Sarah Hugh; Doralee Rhodes, played by Ann-Marie Miller; and Violet Newstead played by Monica Holland – take control of the company and learn there’s not very much they can’t do, even in a man’s world.

And that includes harnessing ‘the boss’ and suspending him in mid air.

Music and lyrics for the musical are provided by Dolly Parton with the book by Patricia Resnick and the show is based on the 1980s hit film.

The musical premiered in Los Angeles back in 2008 before opening on Broadway the following year.

Featuring Dolly Parton’s original hit song, 9 to 5 and many other catchy tunes, this show is guaranteed to have you dancing in your seat and it promises to be a great night out for everyone.

Tickets for the show are still available from the Adam Smith Theatre box office by calling 01592 583302 or visiting www.onfife.com.