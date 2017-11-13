IN PICTURES: Top Hat

Audiences at the Adam Smith Theatre this week are in for a treat as Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society (KAOS) performs its latest production.

After months of rehearsals the company’s version of Top Hat – made famous by the 1935 film starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers – runs at the Bennochy Road venue until Saturday.

The full KAOS cast.

The theatre show, which was first performed in 2011, contains many well known songs from Irving Berlin such as Let’s Face the Music and Dance, Puttin’ on the Ritz and Cheek to Cheek.

The musical tells the story of Broadway tap dancing sensation Jerry Travers (played by Scott Binnie) who comes to London to appear in a stage show from producer Horace Hardwick (Clark Graham).

After meeting Dale Tremont (played by Wendy Tulloch), Travers dances his way across Europe to win the heart of the society girl.

It’s a tale of love, laughter and mistaken identity.

The principals

The other principal characters are portrayed by Kieran Allan as Bates, Michael McFarlane as Alberto Beddini and Deirdre McFarlane as Madge Hardwick.

The KAOS production promises a show full of Hollywood glamour and tap dancing magic, and you’re guaranteed to be itching to join in with the colourful musical numbers.

Top Hat runs at the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy at 7.15pm each night until Saturday. There is also a matinee performance at 2.30pm on Saturday. The last few remaining tickets are available by calling the box office on (01592) 583302 or online from www.onfife.com.