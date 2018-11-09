It’s party time as Rothes Halls in Glenrothes celebrates its 25th anniversary

Rothes Halls will recap a quarter century of concert, theatre, stand-up comedy and family entertainment under one roof at a celebration this Saturday, November 10.

The Glenrothes venue opened in 1993, and to celebrate its 25th anniversary, it will host a day of party events with cross-generational appeal.

This will be followed by an 18+ silent disco which will revisit the staggering variety of bands who have played the venue over the years.

In partnership with ‘Haud Yer Wheesht’, the specially programmed silent disco will recall some of the glory days – 25 hits for 25 years.

The world class musicians who have graced the venue’s stage over the years are myriad – from pop icons like The Kinks, Belinda Carlisle, Slade, Leo Sayer and Toyah, through indie stars such as Stereophonics, Ian Brown, Bluetones, Super Furry Animals, Ocean Colour Scene and Fun Lovin’ Criminals, to Scotland’s own Biffy Clyro, Midge Ure, Proclaimers, Runrig, Delgados, Lulu, The View and Sergeant).

Rothes Halls has created many memories for audiences and performers alike.

Cian Ciaran, from Welsh indie rock legends Super Furry Animals, who played the venue early on in their career, said: “Scotland has been good to us over the years and the magical energy we felt at the start, emanating from an imaginative population hungry for new sounds, made me realise that there were others out there just as up for it.

“That a music venue can get to a quarter century these days is something of a feat, given the circling of property prospectors, the spiralling costs involved in making any kind of fun and complaints from the neighbours. Congratulations, Rothes Halls, and thank you for the memories.”

ONFife archives, theatre services and Rothes Halls Library are the joint party planners for the day.

There’s plenty for the kids to do, an afternoon tea and visitors can also enjoy a nostalgic moment with an archive photo exhibition in the foyer, featuring seldom seen images of the venue, from its inception to today, taken during the last 25 years.

As well as events inside the Halls – ranging from a Fife Tae Kwon Do demonstration and workshops by Studio 38 to scenes from Leslie Amateur Dramatic Club’s upcoming Flint Street Nativity – Glenrothes Amateur Musical Association will be performing highlights from Rogers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! outside, in front of the venue.

Ticketed events for the young ones include:

Birthday Book Bug and Soft Play – 10am, free, up to 4 years.

• Jolly Jigglers – 1pm (for under 12s) (£4 Child, Adults £1). Wee ones can party the afternoon away at Jolly Jigglers Children’s Disco with games and character visits by Alvin the Chipmunk and Dora the Explorer. Children’s entertainment throughout the day includes face painting, balloon modeller, library crafts and a magician. The search is also on for the Rothes Rabbit as kids follow his treasure trail and play hide and seek.

Events for he grown-ups include:

• Afternoon Tea: 2pm-4pm (£8). Sandwiches, homebaking and chatter, served with a glass fizz.

• ‘Haud Yer Wheesht’ Silent Disco (£14).