It’s time for a Twixmas party in Kirkcaldy!

The turkey has been eaten, the crackers pulled and the kids are probably complaining they’re bored.

Yes it’s Twixmas, that strange period between Christmas and New Year when everyone is fed up eating and drinking and cabin fever has set in.

Spliff Richards and the Snapping Turtles are one of the bands providing entertainment on Saturday night.

But fear not for this weekend Twixmas comes to town.

As well as giving people an excuse to get up off the couch and grab some fresh air, it’s the opportunity to keep the children entertained for a few hours by visiting the huge marquee in the Town Square on Saturday and Sunday.

Between 11am and 3pm there will be a whole host of events including bouncy castles, a rodeo reindeer, giant games, cupcake decorating, face painting and Cobblers the Clown.

Entry is free, but tickets must be booked in advance from www.eventbrite.co.uk

Things get under way on Friday night with a family ceilidh with the Lost Shores Ceilidh Band.

There will also be dance displays from the Danielle Law School of Dance. A bargain priced ticket of just £5 admits two adults and up to three children under 16, and participants should bring their own food and drink.

On Saturday night four local bands will perform, headlined by Spliff Richards & The Snapping Turtles.

The seven-piece funk rock and soul covers band consists of members from different local bands. The others are Oskar Braves; State of Emergency and Double Denim.

Tickets are £5 and there is a bar.

Sunday it’s the turn of the DJs to do their thing, with local talent warming up the crowds for the main acts QFX and GBX.

QFX hails from Hawick and his first album Freedom was in the top five UK Independent Chart. Tickets are available from: www.skiddle.com/e/13390889.

And the marquee is the place to be on December 31 for the big Hogmanay party with Fife’s favourites the Columbos alongside Kirkcaldy and District Pipe Band and Sarah Hendry’s Highland dancers.

Tickets for the Hogmanay bash and the family ceilidh are available from Kirkcaldy YMCA and the Linton Lane Centre or by calling 07900907788.