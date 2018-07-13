January date for Colin Cloud’s rescheduled Fife show

A new date has been confirmed for forensic mind reader Colin Cloud’s show at The Alhambra in Dunfermline.

The America’s Got Talent 2017 finalist will take to the stage at the venue on Friday, January 25 at 7.30pm.

Colin has performed four sell-out seasons at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and completed two critically acclaimed tours of America. This Autumn he will be setting out on a highly anticipated tour to amaze and audiences across the UK with a hand-picked selection of his most outrageous stunts. Visit: www.alhambradunfermline.com