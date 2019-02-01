Jeffrey Wood’s solo exhibition in St Andrews has Italian influences

Sproson Gallery in St Andrews is hosting the first solo exhibition of artist Jeffrey Wood as part of its mission and continued commitment to support young emerging artists worldwide.

Jeffrey was born in Vancouver, Canada, and is currently based in Edinburgh.

He was educated at the Florence Academy of Art in Italy from 2015-2017, and has taught drawing and painting at the Angel Academy of Art, Florence.

His exhibition ‘Florence-Rome: Tides of Colour’ – his first solo show – opens on Friday, February 1, and runs until Thursday, February 28. It showcases his new works from the past year, completed on site in Rome and Florence, featuring iconic Italian architecture, landscapes and interiors. Sproson Gallery is at 138 South Street, St Andrews.

See Sproson Gallery for more information.