Jimmy Cricket joins Scottish stars on variety bill

The golden age of variety may be behind us, but the format is still alive and well.

Allan Stewart has just wrapped up a great show at the Kings in Edinburgh which featured the likes of Grant Stott and Andy Gray.

Scottish entertainer Peter Morrison in tartan trews with some of the dancers from his show "Songs of Scotland' playing at the King's theatre in Edinburgh in May 1980.

And now, we get our own version in the Kirkcaldy Variety Show – and the names on the bill will be instantly recognisable to a generation of folk.

Peter Morrison and Alastair MacDonald are two weel-kent faces on the Scottish music scene.

Anyone who grew up in the 70s will recall his hugely popular series on STV, many of them featuring MacDonald too.

Morrison was an acclaimed baritone who has toured the world, playing in all the major venues.

MacDonald is another doyen of the folk music scene north orf the border.

He was best known for his renditions of Jim MacLean’s songs such as The Barras – but a younger audience will be more familiar with the daft but highly engaging, Sam The Skull which was a great favourite also performed by the late Dennis Alexander as part of Crooked Jack.

This being a variety show, the bill also includes accordion champion Adin Graham, the Gail Neish Dance Studios and East Fife Ladies Choir.

And there’s more.

Comedy comes from the one and only, Jimmy Cricket.

It’s been a while since we saw the lovable Irishman on our TV screens, but he’s still going strong. His CV includes everything from The Good Old Days to The Kranzies to his own on ITV.

He was one of the big stars who used to visit the Adam Smith on a regular basis – I seem to recall taking him to Stark’s Park for a photo-shoot in the ‘80s where he donned a goalie’s top along with his famous hat and wellies – left and right marked on the opposite feet – and proceeded to have a ball!

The variety show is at the Adam Smith on Friday, April 20.