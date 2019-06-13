John Bishop: How to get tickets for his Fife shows

Tickets for comedian John Bishop’s live shows in Fife go on sale on Friday morning.

The TV star is coming to the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, for three nights from November 26-28.

And the venue is warnign fans to expect heavy demand as they bid to get through to secure tickets.

You may also be interested in:

Raith Rovers hit back over boardroom sexism claims

Takeover leads to closure of Kirkcaldy town centre business

Kirkcaldy pb to get £500,000 makeover

Bishop, who normally plays huge arenas, is bring his new show to Fife for three nights.

Tickets go on sale from 10.00 a.m. on Friday.

They can be bought in person from the Alhambra box office and on line at Ticketmaster.

Announcing sale details, the theatre announced: “We expect a high demand for tickets so please be patient and keep calling if the lines are busy.”

Bishop has risen to the very top with a series of hit BBC shows and huge tours of the UK’s biggest venues.

This is his eighth stand-up tour.