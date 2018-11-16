Join in the Mercat Reindeer Parade as it celebrates its 30th year in Kirkcaldy

The Mercat Reindeer Parade in Kirkcaldy is celebrating its 30th year in style.

Kirkcaldy 4 All and the Mercat Shopping Centre are working together this year to bring the parade along with a whole calendar of family-friendly Christmas events to the town in the run-up to December 25.

The popular reindeer parade will kick off at noon on Sunday in Kirkcaldy.

What time does the parade start?

The festivities kick-off at noon this Sunday (November 18) with the ever-popular Mercat Reindeer Parade, which is marking its 30th year in the town.

Lyla Steel (7), who won a competition run in conjunction with Kingdom FM, will join Santa in his sleigh pulled by his reindeer.

They will be led through the town by Kirkcaldy and District Pipe Band, the town’s pantomime characters and the Kingdom FM Radio Street Team.

Santa will settle into his new grotto after the parade on Sunday.

Free antler hats and treats will be handed out along the way to the crowds.

Read More: This is the route for Kirkcaldy’s Reindeer Parade on Sunday

When does the Mercat Grotto open?

The Mercat Grotto opens after the parade; children can then go along and meet Santa right up until Christmas Eve.

Youngsters can visit the Mercat Grotto after the parade finishes on Sunday, until 5pm. It will then be open on Fridays and Saturdays (11am to 5pm) and Sundays (noon to 4pm) and will be open on Christmas Eve (10am to 3pm).

Is there a programme of festive events planned?

Stephen Roberts, Mercat Shopping Centre manager, said: “I’m delighted that again this year we’re working together with Kirkcaldy 4 All for what is set to be a fantastic festive period across the town.

“There will be so much going on in and around the Mercat Centre and Kirkcaldy Town Centre for families to get excited about and plenty of opportunities to take part and get involved.

“The countdown to Christmas is very much on and everyone at Mercat Shopping Centre is looking forward to welcoming all our customers for this fantastic community celebration.”

Also looking forward to the festive season is Bill Harvey, manager at Kirkcaldy 4 All, who said: “This is the second year we have worked with the Mercat at Christmas with our shared objectives of rejuvenating and helping the town centre and its local businesses.

“We have a whole programme of Christmas fun planned throughout November and December.”

Bill also appealed for people to support their local businesses by turning out in force for planned events.

He added: “More than ever we need people to support these events and prove that Kirkcaldy is still very much open for business.

“We want everyone in the town to join in!”

There’s plenty of Christmas cheer to go around this year and lots of fantastic events lined up for all ages to enjoy.