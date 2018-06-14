Jump on board the big red bus across the Forth for a Summer Holiday

The wheels on the red double decker bus will be rolling into the Capital next week as popular musical Summer Holiday comes to the Edinburgh Playhouse.

Adapted for the stage by Michael Gyngell and Mark Haddigan from the 1963 film that starred Cliff Richard and The Shadows, the musical is heading to Scotland with the famous red double-decker bus making its next stop in Edinburgh from Tuesday (June 19) until Saturday (June 23).

Leading the cast on board is Liverpudlian singer/songwriter Ray Quinn, who is best known for appearing in soap Brookside and for being a Dancing On Ice champion.

He is taking on the role of Don (made famous by Cliff Richard in the original film), who journeys with fellow London Transport mechanics on a double-decker bus through Paris, the Alps, Italy and Greece, picking up a girl singing group and a young American pop star on the run from her domineering mother en route.

The musical features the songs we all know and love from the 1963 movie including: In The Country, Summer Holiday, Travellin’ Light, Bachelor Boy, Move It, Living Doll, The Young Ones and On the Beach.

Ray explained how he got the chance to play the lead role, which he has now been performing for a month: “The producer David King ‘phoned me and told me he had this show he thought I would be great for,” he said.

“I asked him what one it was and he said Summer Holiday. My nan loved Summer Holiday so I knew I wanted to do it in her memory.

“The musical is just like the movie – it has all the songs and is just a happy, old-fashioned piece of entertainment. It is set in 1953 and is innocent, happy and fun.

“For the role of Don I didn’t just want to do a copy of someone else and how they had played the part. I wanted to bring my own interpretation. It took me a while with the accent, but I am a lot more comfortable in the role now.”

He said certain songs in the musical are very popular: “As soon as you start to sing The Young Ones you can feel the audience reacting and it is the same with Summer Holiday and Do You Wanna Dance. The story is told really well and the show has a great team of actors.”

Ray added: “I am really looking forward to coming with the show to Edinburgh.”

Summer Holiday is on at the Edinburgh Playhouse from June 19 until June 23. For tickets visit: www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh