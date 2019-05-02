Kinross venue hosts string of great rock gigs

There are some cracking nights of rock music coming our way later this year at Backstage at the Green Hotel up in Kinross.

Remember Magnum?

The English rock band hit the heights in the early ’80s with a string of albums and live tours.

That early work is recreated by Kingdom of Madness, a band featuring several former members.

They play on October 5 and will focus on the music from ’78 to 1994.

The line-up includes Magnum, stalwarts Mark Stanway, Micky Barber, Laurence Archer and Mo Birch, plus one name which will prick the ears of any Whitesnake fans – Neil Murray.

The bass player was part of what many consider to be the definitive ‘Snake line-up from that same era.

That same time frame also gave us Iron Maiden.

If you hanker for those early albums, such as Killers and tracks like Prowler and Wrathchild, this is a night for you.

It’s old school Maiden with a sound that was fast and furious enough to almost be punk!

And if you were a fan of The Scorpions, you’ll want to see the legend that is Uli Jon Roth on stage in Kinross on December 2.

He’s bringing his band to the Green Hotel on their Triple Anniversary tour, which promises tracks from from those great days as part of The Scorpions.

Chuck in tribute nights for Genesis and Pink Floyd, and you have some great nights of rock music.

For ticket information, and full details visit www.mundellmusic.com