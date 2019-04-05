Kirkcaldy artist’s exhibition leads to new workshops

A Kirkcaldy artist is set to host a series of workshops after her first exhibition in Fife.

Tina Scopa’s Edaphic Plant Art was part of a joint New Graduates exhibition at Fife Space Gallery in Rothes Halls along with fellow graduate Bullivant.

She says she received plenty of positive feedback for her work which she claims is completely unique.

“I call myself an Edaphic Plant Artist,” she says, “I’ve learned it means related to the soil. I think I might be the only Edaphic plant artist in the world – so far!

“There’s been a lot of really interesting reactions and a lot of things that have come out of it.

“People have said that they haven’t seen anything like this. I think overall it has been very positive. People have been interested and I think it’s quite unusual in the sense of what people tend to think of as art.”

Now Tina is in the process of setting up workshops for others who may be interested in sharing her passion for plant art.

“I’ve got one starting this week which is going to be quite experimental, then there will definitely be another at the end of April,” she said.

“Underlying all this work is looking at nature in a different way. Marvelling at it, and seeing it for what it is without a particular aim.

“If people want to use photography, sketch, plant printing, that’s fine. I’m not going to say, right, we all have to learn this way. I want it to be accessible to everybody.”

To see more of Tina’s work or to take part in one of her workshops, visit her Facebook page, scotlandplantart.