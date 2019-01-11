Kirkcaldy artist Tina is planted into London exhibition

A Kirkcaldy artist has had her work included in a recent in London.

Tina Scopa was selected for the seventh edition of FBA Futures, the annual exhibition showcasing the best in new contemporary figurative painting, drawing, sculpture and printmaking by the outstanding art graduates of 2018.

The exhibition was presented by the Federation of British Artists (FBA) at the Mall Galleries, just a short distance from Buckingham Palace.

FBA Futures is the UK’s biggest annual survey of emerging contemporary figurative art, mapping new practices and ideas of representation and draughtsmanship.

41 artists and over 80 works were presented in the largest exhibition of FBA Futures since it began in 2012.

Tina recently graduated with a first class honours degree in Fine Art from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, Dundee, and last year held an exhibition called Plant Prints & Earth Paintings at Comar’s An Tobar Gallery in Mull

She works with wild plants and soil through experimental printing, ceramics, and photographic process.

Her work unites ecology and contemporary art practice and in her printing processes describes the work as “getting the plants to draw themselves”.

Selected for the FBA Futures exhibition was one print entitled ‘Wild Vegetation’ and a ceramic bowl, ‘Fine Ferns and Wild Plants in Porcelain’.

You can see more of Tina’s work at tinascopa.wixsite.com.