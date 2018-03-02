Kirkcaldy Foodbank welcome big name author to AGM

Kirkcaldy Foodbank is inviting people to look at the wider issues surrounding poverty as it welcomes a big name speaker to its AGM in March.

Darren ‘Loki’ McGarvey is an author, rapper and newspaper columnist who hit the headlines last year with the publication of his book, Poverty Safari.

Described as a blistering polemic on the effects of poverty, the book is part memoir and part analysis, going into often painful detail about the difficulties of growing up surrounded by violence, deprivation and neglect.

Having read the book Ian Campbell, the chairman of Kirkcaldy Foodbank immediately contacted McGarvey to invite him to speak in Kirkcaldy.

He said: “Darren will talk about the issues plaguing society today and give his views on what needs to change to address this crisis.”

The AGM takes place at St Marie’s Church Hall, Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy on March 20, starting at 7.30pm.