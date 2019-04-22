Kirkcaldy’s jazz festival plans foodbank fundraiser

Kirkcaldy Foodbank is to be the charity beneficiary at Kirkcaldy’s Langtoun Jazz Festival.

The event is being organised for October 25-27 when live music will bring the Merchants Quarter, in the east end of the High Street, to life,

Six jazz combos have been lined up for the mini festival, but funding is key to getting it off the ground.

The organisers have applied for financial support from various agencies, while local businesses are being urged to come on board with sponsorship.

The town’s main foodbank will benefit from a whole day of jazz on the 27th. Venues lined up include MQ Cafe, Betty Nicols, Cupcake Coffee Box with others to be confirmed.

The foodbank will also benefit from bucket collections at other ticketed events planned for October 25-26 at Kirkcaldy Old Kirk, Blue Mondays nightclub, and Linton Lane Centre.

Details of bands playing will be revealed at end of May or early June.

Joyce Leggate, who chairs Kirkcaldy Foodbank, said: “We’re very grateful to Langtoun Jazz for choosing us as its nominated charity. This is a great example of the kind of community support that is so important to our work. Without the generosity of groups and individuals, we couldn’t provide the help that is so badly needed for those in crisis in the Kirkcaldy area.’

While waiting for grant applications to come through, Langtoun Jazz has planned a whole year of fundraising concerts featuring local, national and international musicians.

One highlight will be a jazz and cocktails gig at Blue Mondays on July 19 with top sax player, Dan Shout, from South Africa.

Grace Black, secretary and treasurer, said: “‘Dr Ian Darrington MBE, is bringing Dan up specially. It’s great to have the co-director of such a well established festival supporting our grass roots, fledgling festival.”

Dr Darrington added: “‘Dan is excited to be visiting the UK this summer and his trip is being made even more special by a special ‘one-off’ appearance in Scotland.

“It’s four years since he thrilled jazz lovers in Scotland performing with his band at the Edinburgh Jazz Festival and he’s looking forward to reuniting with some of the people he met on that occasion and of course to making new friends.“

The organisers have launched a crowdfunding appeal. For more details go to www.gofundme.com/langtoun-jazz-mini-festival-2019