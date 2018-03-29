Kirkcaldy stand-up show for Rovers’ fundraiser

A stand-up event will take place at Styx Kirkcaldy this weekend to raise funds for Raith Rovers’ community and player development funds.

‘Stand Up for Raith’ will be hosted by Gary Meikle and will feature performers Billy Kirkwood, Scott Agnew and Gaving Webster.

Tickets are available from Styx Kirkcaldy and Fifes Finest Supporters Club priced at £15. Or you can buy them online here.

Anyone buying eight tickets or more will receive a free platter for their group.

Seating can also be reserved on a first come first served basis.

The club can also arrange pick-ups for groups of 10-16 if you’d like to leave the car at home - for more details see the event page here.