They’re part of the fixtures and fittings at the Adam Smith Theatre – and one of the most durable acts too.

A summer/autumn season wouldn’t be complete without a visit from the Ladyboys of Bangkok whose riotous shows once seen can never be forgotten.

Every August the routine is the same – a long run at the Edinburgh festival fringe and then straight across the Forth for several nights of fun and high-octane entertainment.

It’s a tribute to their enduring popularity that, while the format of the show really doesn’t change that much year in, year out. they can still sell out mutliple nights.

They don various outfits, mime to a backing track of songs you know every lyric to, and end up with their unique tribute to Scotland featuring a Proc laimers’ soundtrack like no other!

But, what they also do is create a real buzz.

Even before they have hit the stage you can sense the anticipation among the audience who are out for a good time, and get into the spirit of the show from the very first number.

People come prepared to party, and have a great night out, and that’s what they deliver.

As a format goes, the ladyboys have got this nailed down.

The 16-strong troupe of showgirls, who just happen to be men, know their audience and work hard to put on a show that is pure entertainment.

If you’re a bloke in the audince, be prepared to end up on stage, where anything can happen and, from previous experience, even sitting in the middle of a row of seats doesn’t make you safe from being picked on!

If it happens to you, go with the flow. Resistance, as they say, is futile.

The 2019 show promises the “glamour of Hollywood and the glitz of Las Vegas” all poured into the sort of show that has its roots firmly in British music hall .

It’s 21 years since the Ladyboys of Bangkok first hit the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, sparking one of the event’s longest running and most successful partnerships.

Their very first show playeds to a packed house, – Edinburgh probably hadn’t seen anything quite like it! – and they’ve never looked back.

Their UK tours keep them on the road for mon ths, and that’s a lot of outfits to carry around the country’s theatres!

If you haven’t seen them live, catch them at the Adam Smith from August 29-31.

Ticket details at www.onfife.com