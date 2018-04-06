Landmark show for male voice choir in Kirkcaldy

Members of the East Fife Male Voice Choir hold their 60th annual concert later this month in Kirkcaldy.

Performances will take place on Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21 at the Old Kirk, Kirk Wynd at 7.30pm. Doors open at 7pm.

As the concert coincides with the 100-year anniversary of WW1, a part of the event will be dedicated to the heroic actions of local hero Robert Dunsire VC, who was born in Buckhaven in 1891.

Members will perform a song written in memory of Robert together with numbers from that era.

Acclaimed virtuoso trumpet player John Wallace will also play. Tickets £12 and can be purchased at the door.