Langtoun Jazz mini festival to raise Foodbank funds

Langtoun Jazz are inviting everyone to join them for a mini festival later this month.

The organisation is hosting nine events over three days from October 25 to 27, and the programme offers something for everyone – all for a good cause.

Inverkeithing Community Big Band to play Langtoun Jazz mini festival

The mini festival will benefit Kirkcaldy Foodbank, with proceeds from six events on the Sunday, going to the local charity, as well as bucket collections being held at the other festival events by charity volunteers.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank will also receive 50 per cent of proceeds from a raffle, which has seen some fantastic prizes donated by local businesses.

The decision to hold a mini festival for 2019 follows on from the success of last year’s event organised by Langtoun Jazz, and organisers plan to continue fundraising efforts and hope to host a bigger jazz festival in June 2020.

Inverkeithing Community Big Band will kick off the three day event on October 25, with a concert at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy at 7pm. Locarno Swing Gypsy Jazz Trio will then play the venue at 9.30pm.

While on October 26, The Big Band Theory Band will play at the Old Kirk at 5.30pm. Tickets for each of the three events are £8, with an early bird ticket offer available for all three together at £20.

Four local venues will then be filled with the sounds of jazz on October 27, with tickets for each performance priced £5.

Accordionist Shane Brogan plays in MQ Coffee, 299 High Street, Kirkcaldy at 11am and Emilie Boyd and Dan Brown play at Cupcake Coffee Box, 207-217 High Street, at 5pm.

The Biernagels will perform in the Hunter Hall, Kirk Wynd at 6.30pm.

Betty Nicols at 297 High Street will host three performances throughout the day – Arlen Trio at 12.30pm; Rosie Nimmo Duo at 2pm and Lewis Benzies Trio at 3.30pm. For info email info@langtounjazz.co.uk.