Largo Arts Week: Guide to final weekend

Take a wee trip along the coast this weekend and enjoy the last few days of Largo Arts Week.

It’s a fantastic event in a wonderful location.

Largo Arts Week (Pic: Fife Free Press)

If you enjoy going to Pittenweem Arts Festival, then you’ll love this – same vibe, smaller in scale and a fabulous day out.

The week has been packed with some big names playing live in the local church hall –take your pick from Rab Noakes to James Yorkston and Phill Jupitus, not to mention David Mach.

Their shows were instant sell-outs, but there is much more to the festival than just the big names.

At its heart is a trail which takes you into people’s homes and gardens to see their incredible work.

It covers everything from jewellery to sculpture, from painting to pottery – just pick up a map from any of the well-sign posted venues, start at ‘A’ and finish at ‘Z’ and you will have covered the entire village as well as Lundin Links.

Alll the artists are local, and they’re on site to talk about their work as well as give you a warm welcome.

Look out too for a box of real old bric-a-brac from granny’s house! There’s an honesty box – stick in a few quid and you might just go home with a bargain!

And if you are there this weekend, check out some live music from local band Astral Suns plus Mari Campbell, a Robinson Crusoe treasure hunt ... and even a drumming class!

Full details online HERE www.largoartsweek.com