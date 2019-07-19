Last ever Fife gig from country star Charlie Lansborough

Never underestimate the appeal of country music.

Look beyond the stetsons and frankly awful dress sense, and you’ll find some finely-crafted songs.

The masters of the genre have penned countless classics over the decades, and it has a solid following across the Kingdom, so expect big crowds for some shows coming down the line.

Top billing has to go to Charlie Landsborough who comes to Rothes Halls for the very last time.

He’s been a regular visitor for years – has anyone played more gigs there? – but Friday, October 11, is his farewell has he hangs up his stetson and spurs, and comes off the road.

You may also be interested in:

Alan Cumming set for Byre Theatre show

Largo Arts Week launches packed programme

Property - see inside this stunning six bedroom Fife house for sale

Landsborough is arguably one of the UK’s premier country music singers, although his live shows also cover folk, blues, country, rock ‘n’ roll, pop, and gospel.

Inducted into the UK’s Country Music Hall Of Fame in 2011, he is making one final tour of his favourite theatres before focussing on recording and writing.

But there’s more for fans of cheatin’ hearts and tales of heartbreak with a catchy chorus and a weeping slide guitar soundtrack.

Keep It Country comes to Rothes Halls on Wednesday, July 31, while Stars Of Irish Country is at the same venue on Thursday, October 10.

Keep It Country includes Gary Gamble and his surreal impressions of Daniel O’Donnell, plus Boxcar Brian, and Ireland’s most energetic performer fiddle sensation, Ritchie Remo.

Details on all the shows HERE www.onfife.com

