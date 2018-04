A new night of comedy brings some top names to Fife.

One Night Stand is a Radio Forth event, and it takes place at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on May 24.

Hosted by DJ, Micky Gavin, the line-up includes some very well known names from the world of comedy.

It includes Stephen K Amos, Andrew Maxwell, and Patrick Monahan. And they are joined by the Scottish duo of Janey Godley and Mark Nelson.

Ticket details are available from the theatre box office.