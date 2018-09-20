Lauren’s marathon production is heading to St Andrews

When we want a change, most of us will give the house a little tidy. Maybe buy a new sofa. Or get a different hair-cut. But not Lauren Hendry. When she wanted a change, she signed up for a Tetra-Decathlon.

That’s right, having never set foot on a running track in her life, Hendry took part in this gruelling 14-event, track and field competition.

And she didn’t even come last!

Theatre maker and serious amateur athlete Lauren hendery brings her latest show, Tetra-Decathlon, to the Byre Theatre, St Andrews, on Saturday, September 22.

It charts her journey from couch to competition, asking important questions about the psychology of sport, and what drives us to compete.

Tickets for Tetra-Declathlon are available from the Byre Theatre box office on 01334 475000 and online at the Byre Theatre website