Learning all about Animals ... and our own emotions

Animals is a show about… animals. Big ones, little ones, wild ones, tame ones. It’s also a show about us, and our emotions. Big ones, little ones, wild ones, tame ones.

From the joy of delivering a new lamb with your own hands, to the pain of losing your pet dog, and the confusion of discovering your favourite cow is in love with a tractor (!), Animals explores how animals help us figure stuff out.

Over the course of the last year, award-winning artist Greg Sinclair has worked with six-year olds at three Perthshire schools, collecting the children’s stories about their real-life relationships with animals.

Performers Greg Sinclair and Hannah Venet use a variety of performance styles to bring the children’s stories to life: live music, dance, lip-synching, and film alongside the recorded voices of the children telling their own animal tales.

Animals has a highly visual and physical theatrical style.

Greg’s work is an exploration of how to make sound and music into a visual/physical experience.

This makes it more accessible for deaf/hearing impaired individuals and can also benefit learning-disabled audience members.

The Byre Theatre in collaboration with St Andrews University colleagues, will host various free activities for children from 2pm on Sunday, when they can explore animal behaviour and development.

Animals is suitable for everyone six years old and older, their families and their friends, and the show itself runs for around 45 minutes.

Performances at the Byre Theatre are on Sunday, May 13, at 3pm; and Monday, May 14, at 10.30am. For more information on the show, go to animalstheshow.com. To book tickets visit www.byretheatre.com.