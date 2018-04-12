Legend of house music heading to Kirkcaldy

Underground house and techno club night Element is bringing one of the legends of electronic house music – Dave Seaman – to Society Nightclub in Kirkcaldy.

Dave is one of the original movers and shakers of the UK house movement. He has been DJing for over 25 years playing in over 80 countries around the world.

He will be at Society on Friday, May 4.

He was the first editor of the clubbers’ bible, Mixmag, and has remixed and produced for many big names from New Order and Kylie to David Bowie and the Pet Shop Boys.

Ross Jackson, co-promoter and resident DJ at Element said: “We’ve been looking to bring Element to Kirkcaldy for some time.

“Having lived in Kirkcaldy all my life I wanted to give local people the chance to see top quality DJs without having to venture to Edinburgh or further with all the extra costs that brings. When we got the opportunity to book Dave Seaman, we had to grab it.”

Mark Smith, co-promoter at Element added: “Society is working with a number of local promoters putting on some cracking nights at the moment.

It’s great to see people investing in Kirkcaldy’s nightlife. Dave Seaman is one of the true legends of house music.”