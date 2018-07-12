Leo Sayer set for live show in Fife

If you grew up in the 70s, then the songs of Leo Sayer will be instantly recognisable.

There was a time when he was never out of the charts or off the telly.

Now he is returning to Rothes Halls for a live show on Tuesday, October 9.

The Sayer songbook has some gems in it too – When I Need You, Moonlighting, You Make Me Feel Like Dancing.

He’s come a long way from his debut with a painted clown’s face and pierrot costume as he belted out The Show Must Go On on Top Of the Pops – and just to make you feel old, that was back in 1973.

Sayer was a songwriter before stepping into the spotlight and his first seven singles all went top ten, something his original manager, music legend Adam Faith, also achieved.

In total he has had 16 hit albums and 26 hit singles – a pretty decent return across the decades.

And, you can expect all the classics as he looks back on his career.

Tickets are on sale at the venue now, and online, and the options include VIP meet and greet which comes in a £75 – for that you get a photo and a programme as well as a chance to say hello to the man.

