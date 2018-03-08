Les McKeown’s Rollers set for Fife gig

Les McKeown has been flying the flag for the Bay City Rollers across the decades.

The band’s glory days may belong in the 1970s, but there’s something about the story of Roller-mania that endures.

They’ve gone through the bust-ups, the court cases and the reunions which tend to be shortlived, but there was no denying that the music was actually pretty good – perfectly crafted three-minute pop songs that still take folk of a certain age back to their youth.

McKeown’s name sits above the band title these days – and he brings them to the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on Friday, March 16 for a night of unashamed nostalgia.

The Rollers were a global phenomenon made in Scotland.

From 1974 to ‘77 they were Top of The Pops regulars whose concerts produced hysteria last seen with The Beatles made it big.

Those three years yielded all the big hits and set the scene for the strife that followed.

McKeown has been a regular visitors to Fife theatres in recent years.

At the Carnegie Hall a few years ago he was met by a tartan-clad audience of, let’s say, a certain age which all but stormed the stage.

I never expected to hear anyone cover ‘The Bump’ let alone get the place up and dancing, but it was that kinda of night.

Pure retro, cheesier than a packet of Quavers, but with a songbook that still made you smile.

Ticket info for his Dunfermline gig here Alhambra Theatre