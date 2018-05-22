Let’s face the music and dance in Kirkcaldy with Giovanni ...

BBC Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice is set to send pulses racing when he takes to the stage at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy at the end of this month.

The professional dancer is heading to the town on May 30 with his new show ‘Born to Win’ as part of his UK and Ireland tour.

Giovanni Pernice and Luba Mushtuk are performing in new show 'Born to Win'. Pic: Fiona Whyte Photography.

The performance, featuring Giovanni and a number of professional dancers including Luba Mushtuk, follows the huge success of his debut tour ‘Dance is Life’ in 2017 and the Italian dancer and choreographer says this show is even bigger and better.

Giovanni told the Press what audiences can expect from the dance spectacular: “It is going to be very powerful, dynamic, passionate and sexy and it will have all the dances – Paso Doble, Argentine Tango, Quickstep, Viennese Waltz, everything,” he said.

He also revealed what dance he is looking forward to performing most and why he decided to work with the same dancers he did on the previous tour: “My favourite dance is the Jive which is also in the show,” he said.

“It is my favourite because it is the fastest and it is cheeky like my personality.

BBC Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice is bring his new show to the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy on May 30. Pic: Strictly Theatre Co.

“I have the same cast as I had in last year’s show, Dance is Life. They are a really great cast and we all know each other well and how we work. Everyone did such a great job on last year’s show I thought why not do it again?”

But does he find it tiring going straight into rehearsals for this show after so many weeks performing on Strictly and does he enjoy performing on the show?

Giovanni said: “It isn’t tiring for me as I am young, fresh and beautiful! I have now done three seasons of Strictly and I love it, it is the best job.

“Strictly is a really happy show and it appeals to everybody, young and old. It is satisfying when you start out with the celebrities and see them give 100 per cent commitment. This is what people at home want to see - they want to see the journey they go on and this is why the show is successful.”

Giovanni added that he is really looking forward to coming to Kirkcaldy on May 30.

He said: “I have been to Scotland but I have not been to Kirkcaldy. I have to say that I love the Scottish people, they are great to perform in front of. It is good for us as professionals to get great feedback from an audience.”

Tickets are on sale now directly through the theatre or at www.giovannipernice.com