Lights Out By Nine funk up 2018 Festival of Ideas

Lights Out By Nine make a welcome return to their home town of Kirkcaldy for the 2018 Festival of Ideas – and it’ll be a show with a difference.

The band takes to the stage of the Adam Smith Theatre on Saturday, March 17 for a double bill of live music.

For one night only they are reviving ‘What The Funk’ – their hit Fringe show – before then storming into a set of their own great music.

And you get both sets for the price of one ticket!

What The Funk was staged by the Kingdom Theatre Company production in 2016 , written by Press music columnist, John Murray.

It told the story of funk music and that glorious Hammond Organ sound, and paid tribute to the genre’s true greats from James Brown, , The MG’s, Motown, Sly & The Family Stone, Scotland’s very own Average White Band to Prince and Mark Ronson ... all packed into 40 minutes of live music, fully narrated with images of the era, and with plenty space for dancing.

Dougie Hunter, bass player with LOBN, explained: ‘‘We played the role of the live house band who would provide the music which was so relevant for the chronological story.

‘‘We had to pick a song list that we felt comfortable with from the back catalogue of Stax, incorporating Booker T, Arthur Conley, Otis Redding and James Brown, then progressing through the timeline with Stevie Wonder, Sly Stone, Wild Cherry, The Average White Band and Tower of Power. Once that list was confirmed, John crafted the story around it.

‘‘We did a straight nine- night run at Greenside in 2016, achieving five sell out shows and very positive feed back.’’

Broadway Baby gave it four stars, hailing it as ’’highly recommended for any music-lovers and offers and interesting and unusual chance to learn more about an important genre.’’

The show is narrated by Jacqueline Hannah who also has local connections. She has performed with various companies throughout Scotland, appearing in Kiss, Cuddle, A Right Guid Gab as well as working with Kingdom Theatre Company’s Fringe shows in recent years.

The second half of the show features Lights Out By Nine live on stage showcasing their out outstanding music of the past 30 years.

Ticket details from the box office or here: OnFife